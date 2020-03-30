NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana’s coronavirus cases have topped 4,000, an increase Monday of almost 14%, double the rate of the previous 24 hours but still well below the big spikes the epicenter state saw last week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

In the latest figures released at noon, the state had 4,025 cases and the death toll attributed to coronavirus mounted to 185, a 22% increase from the previous day’s tally, the LDH said.

Of that total, 1,158 are hospitalized with a third of them, 385, requiring ventilators.

The number of health care workers certified to work with ventilators in the state is unclear, but the fact the state will need more at the current rate of infection is not, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said repeatedly.

Against the latest figures, Amneal Pharmaceuticals announced Monday morning they would donate 400,000 hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to hard-hit Louisiana. That drug, along with some other anti-malarial medication and antibiotics, has shown promise in helping coronavirus victims recover in limited trials.

Like other viruses in its family, COVID-19 attacks the lungs, making drugs that treat pulmonary issues likely fighters in the world’s frantic effort to contain the bug that first infected humans in Wuhan, China, last year.

The Louisiana State University School of Medicine is launching two clinical trials with hydoxychloroquine, one of which will “use and test the drug as a preventive measure for those health care workers on the front lines battling the epidemic,” state officials said. The trials will be held at LSU hospitals in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

New Orleans and adjoining Jefferson Parish remain the worst hit pockets of the state, accounting for nearly half of all cases and the majority of deaths.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.