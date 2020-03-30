Macy’s said Monday it would furlough the majority of its 130,000 employees because it had lost “the majority” of its sales following store closures.

The company, which also operates Bloomingdales and Bluemercury, said the store closures that began on March 18 would persist until the retailer had a “clear line of sight on when it is safe to reopen.”

It said most of its employees will be furloughed this week and it will maintain the “absolute minimum work force needed to maintain basic operations,” according to a statement. Digital business at call centers and distribution centers won’t be as hard hit.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit retailers across the country, as authorities close stores and other operations considered nonessential.

“At least through May, furloughed colleagues who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium,” Macy’s said in a statement. “We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes.”

