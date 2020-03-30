LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 64 to 70 years in prison for shooting to death a Lincoln resident near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced Michael Dewey on Monday in connection with the shooting death of Desmond Fowler. Dewey pleaded no contest to manslaughter and a weapons charge last month as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Police have said that Dewey killed the 47-year-old Fowler on May 16. Court documents say Dewey and another man were in the area in a failed attempt to buy drugs. Fowler began yelling at the other man and ran after them as they drove off. Dewey fired several shots at Fowler when the vehicle stopped for a red light west of the campus, police said.

