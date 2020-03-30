D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the region’s governors in issuing a stay-at-home order for District residents to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our message remains the same: stay home,” Miss Bowser said in a press release. “Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how – by staying home.”

Violating this order is a misdemeanor, and anyone that willfully does so may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment of no more than 90 days.

Under this order, residents can still leave the house to get food, obtain medical care and work for essential businesses, and engage in recreational activity that is consistent with previous orders from the mayor, like the prohibition on mass gatherings of 10 people or more.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued stay-at-home orders earlier Monday.

As of Monday evening, the region has recorded 49 deaths and over 2,600 positive cases of COVID-19, with 401 in the District, 1020 in Virginia and 1,413 in Maryland.

The District has 106 cases and Maryland 43 cases that are in recovery, the Virginia Department of Health did not “have that information to share at this time”

