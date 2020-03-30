Rep. Nydia Velazquez on Monday confirmed the congressional attending physician diagnosed her with “presumed coronavirus infection” after she came down with symptoms over the weekend.

The New York Democrat explained that she had an “abrupt onset” of coronavirus-like symptoms, including loss of smell and taste. The doctor advised her not to take a COVID-19 laboratory test or go in for a physical doctor’s exam.

“My symptoms are mild at the present time, and I am taking Tylenol for fever and isolating myself at home,” she said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distancing.”

Ms. Velazquez, 67, was one of the House members that returned to Washington, D.C., at the last minute Friday morning to ensure the $2 trillion phase three coronavirus package passed on a voice vote and made it to President Trump’s desk.

The congresswoman attended the bill signing ceremony with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the package passed on Friday.

A small handful of her colleagues have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in recent weeks and several more have gone into self-quarantine either experiencing symptoms, or they were exposed to someone who tested positive.

Both the House and Senate are out of session until April 20 and implemented extended voting procedures to try and mitigate the risk to lawmakers if votes are required.

