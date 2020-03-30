PHILADELPHA (AP) - Gunfire killed at least five people and wounded others in recent days in Philadelphia, including a man found shot to death on a transit train, authorities said.

A 33-year-old man died minutes after he was shot in the face and neck while sitting in his vehicle in north Philadelphia late Friday afternoon, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back, torso and leg late Sunday afternoon in southwest Philadelphia and died minutes later, officials said. About two hours later, another man was shot to death in north Philadelphia.

A 41-year-old man was found shot in the head in the wee hours of Monday on a train in the Kensington neighborhood, police said.

And then early Monday afternoon, a 22-year-old man was shot in the face in north Philadelphia and died shortly afterward.

No arrests were immediately announced in any of the killings.

Other shootings and stabbings wounded people around the city over the weekend, including one man critically injured in a shooting, police said; a suspect was arrested in that case.

As of Sunday, police had recorded 93 homicides in the city so far this year, a 21% increase from last year at the same time.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.