The Pentagon on Monday announced it has confirmed 1,087 cases of coronavirus among active-duty military, civilians, dependents and contractors within the force.

The number of confirmed cases spiked over the weekend after totaling 652 on Friday.

Of the 1,087 total cases, 569 are active-duty military with 26 hospitalized and 34 recovered; 220 cases are civilians with 16 hospitalized and four recovered; 190 cases are dependents with 10 hospitalized and four recovered; and 64 cases are contractors with four hospitalized.

A military dependent and a contractor have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

While the Pentagon has not released information about the dependent, earlier this month the department confirmed a Virginia-based contractor who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency died March 21 from the virus.

