Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, on Monday ended a period of self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace said the 71-year-old is in good health after showing mild symptoms and spent seven days in quarantine at his home in Scotland.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a palace spokesperson told the BBC.

The Prince’s wife, Camila, tested negative for the virus but has opted to be in self-isolation until the end of the week.

