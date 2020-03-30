Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday implemented a stay-at-home order for the state, joining Maryland in escalated efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Under this order everyone in Virginia must remain in their place of residence unless they must go out for food, supplies, work, medical care or to get fresh air or exercise,” Mr. Northam said.

Mr. Northam ordered the closure of beaches, unless there for fishing or exercise, and also the closure of private campgrounds.

“Do not go out unless you need to go out, this is very different from wanting to go out,” he said. “Don’t go to the store for just one thing, wait until you have a whole list of needs.”

Mr. Northam said that as of Monday, almost half of the state’s coronavirus cases are individuals younger than 50, though he stressed that every age group needs to act responsibly.

As of Monday afternoon, the region has recorded 49 deaths and over 2,600 positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 401 in the District, 1,020 in Virginia and 1,413 in Maryland.

The District has 106 cases in which the individuals diagnosed are in recovery, while Maryland has 43. Virginia’s health department said it did not have such information available.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a stay-at-home order for his state earlier Monday.

Many across the region are working from home. However, many are out of work as businesses across the region are forced to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

