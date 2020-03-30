The U.S. Capitol will remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak until May 1, the sergeants-at-arms for the House and Senate announced Monday.

“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” House Sergeant at Arms Paul D. Irving and Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael C. Stenger said in a joint statement. “We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary, but prudent, decision.”

A handful of lawmakers have announced they had tested positive for the virus, including Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, and Reps. Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat, and Mario Diaz Balart, Florida Republican. But several more have gone into self-isolation after either experiencing symptoms or being exposed to someone who tested positive.

Staffers in both the Senate and House offices have revealed they’ve tested positive for the disease and dozens of lawmakers have closed their offices and ordered staffers to work from home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.