The D.C. Department of Health announced 94 new cases of COVID-19, including two boys aged 11 and nine.

As of Monday night, the District has a total of 495 cases of coronavirus and nine deaths.

Of the new cases, 25 of them are individuals over the age of 60.

The region has recorded 49 deaths and close to 3,000 positive cases of COVID-19, with 495 in the District, 1,020 in Virginia and 1,413 in Maryland.

The District has 121 cases and Maryland 43 cases that are in recovery, the Virginia Department of Health did not “have that information to share at this time”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.