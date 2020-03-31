As the global death toll from coronavirus topped 40,000 people and the U.S. figure topped the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, actor Alec Baldwin said President Trump was the real virus.

The actor who frequently parodies Mr. Trump on “Saturday Night Live” tweeted Tuesday that “the virus in the US began in January of 2017. The vaccine arrives in November.”

The virus in the US began in January of 2017.

The vaccine arrives in November. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 31, 2020

The tweet wasn’t the first time Mr. Baldwin has referred to Mr. Trump as a virus.

Last month he said, as the virus began to cancel U.S. sports leagues and paralyze nations in Europe, that “the pandemic that threatens the world is Trump.”

The pandemic that threatens the world is Trump. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 29, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.