Democratic presidential longshot Sen. Bernard Sanders told late-night host Seth Meyers that he still sees a path to defeating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in the Democratic primary.

On Monday night’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which was shot via satellite due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vermont senator said that while he can still win the nomination, he’s mainly staying in the race to continue to push his leftist ideals.

“We’re about 300 delegates behind — Biden has 1,200 and we have 900,” Mr. Sanders said. “There is a path. It is admittedly a narrow path.

“But I would tell you, Seth, that there are a lot of people who are supporting me,” he continued. “We have a strong grassroots movement who believe that we have got to stay in, in order to continue the fight, to make the world know that we need ‘Medicare for All,’ that we need to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, that we need paid family and medical leave. One of the crises that we’re dealing with right now that we must address, climate change and education, all the issues that we have been talking about.

“Campaigns are an important way to maintain that fight and raise public consciousness on those issues,” he added.

Mr. Sanders reiterated he wants to debate Mr. Biden one more time for his chance to sway voters, even though the former vice president said last week it’s not necessary and that voters were ready to move on.

Mr. Sanders said Monday, “What a good debate is about is giving the candidates the time they need to go after each other [and] discuss their differences in an amount of time that allows for serious discussion. That has not taken place up to now. The last debate I think gave us a little bit more time. I would loosen up the structure of it a little bit to allow for more interchange.”

Regardless, the senator again promised to support Mr. Biden if he wins the nomination.

“It is absolutely imperative that we defeat Donald Trump, who in my view is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Mr. Sanders said. “And we’re seeing just how dangerous he is with all of the misinformation that he is providing during this coronavirus pandemic.”

“If I am not the nominee, I will do everything I can to see that Joe Biden is elected president,” he added.

