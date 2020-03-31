Chris Cuomo, the host of “Cuomo Prime Time” on CNN and brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for corona virus,” Mr. Cuomo wrote on Twitter. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

Mr. Cuomo will continue to anchor his show from his home, CNN said.

Mr. Cuomo said he is quarantined in his basement to stay clear of potentially giving his family the virus.

“I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!)” he wrote. “I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo described him as a “sweet, beautiful guy” at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 crisis in his state.

“He is going to be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks. But he will be fine,” the governor said Tuesday.

The governor said the case of his brother goes to show that even people who think they’re taking care of themselves and practicing proper social distancing aren’t immune.

Chris Cuomo has worked at CNN since 2013. In recent weeks he has frequently interviewed his brother, a Democrat and critic of President Trump, about New York’s COVID-19 response as New York City has become the country’s biggest hot spot for the pandemic.

