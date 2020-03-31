Russia recorded an increase of 500 confirmed coronavirus cases overnight, totaling 2,337 cases Tuesday, marking the seventh day in a row Moscow has recorded its biggest spike.

Russia’s uptick comes as lawmakers in Moscow passed a law that would criminalize those who break government-mandated quarantine rules with jail sentences of up to seven years, Reuters reported.

Moscow, the country’s capital city, has been under a partial lockdown since Sunday.

17 people have died in Russia from coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, and 121 have recovered.

