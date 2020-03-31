WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will speak to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the fate of two cruise ships carrying passengers sick with the coronavirus that are hoping to offload passengers in the state.

DeSantis has said the state’s health care resources are already stretched too thin to take on ships’ coronavirus caseload.

But Trump says: “They’re dying on the ship,” adding, “I’m going to do what’s right. Not only for us, but for humanity.”

Holland America’s Zaandam and Rotterdam ships are set to arrive later this week and at least two people on board need emergency attention.

