President Trump, speaking in unusually somber tones, told Americans on Tuesday to brace for a “very, very painful two weeks” and begged them to stay at home as much as possible through April 30, saying it’s possible that 100,000 to 200,000 could die despite his team’s best efforts and that they want to depress that number.

Mr. Trump wanted to get the nation “raring to go” by Easter but sobering models forced him to reverse course and plead with people to work and learn at home, avoid non-essential travel and stay out of restaurants for additional weeks.

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” Mr. Trump said at the White House.

The president called for sacrifices as his coronavirus task force said the virus could kill far more car crashes or influenza do each year.

“As sobering a number as it is, we should be prepared for it,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

