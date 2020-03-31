The FBI’s bungling of FISA applications runs far deeper than the already well-known problems with the bureau’s snooping on the Trump campaign, according to a new inspector general’s audit Tuesday that found agents either lost or never compiled backup information for some applications, and made errors in others.

Every one of the 29 applications the Justice Department Inspector General audited had problems with what’s known as the Woods Procedures, which is supposed to be how the FBI justifies the information in its applications for secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, warrants.

In four of those instances the FBI couldn’t find the backup files at all — and in three of those cases the bureau “did not know if they ever existed.” In all of the 25 cases where files were available for review, the inspector general found “apparent errors or inadequately supported facts.”

“As a result of our audit work to date and as described below, we do not have confidence that the FBI has executed its Woods Procedures in compliance with FBI policy,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded.

The FBI’s handling of warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act has been under scrutiny since the 2016 campaign, when it was revealed the bureau sought a warrant to snoop on Carter Page, a Trump campaign official. That warrant was based in part on the now-discredited Steele dossier, and included at least one piece of information fabricated by an FBI lawyer.

Mr. Horowitz’s team conducted a broad review in response to the problems with the Page warrant application. A December report by the inspector general uncovered numerous mistakes in the FBI’s application to surveil Mr. Page, including withholding countervailing evidence.

The inspector general’s team also uncovered more than 390 mistakes in 42 accuracy reviews conducted by the FBI to verify claims made in FISA applications. The mistakes included unverified, inaccurate and inadequately supported information and typographical errors, the inspector general found.

Mr. Horowitz’s team was also frustrated by its efforts to review the Woods Procedures files for the selected FISA applications.

In four out of 29 applications, the FBI could not locate the Woods Files, and in at least three cases the bureau didn’t know if such files existed. The Woods Files are used to compile documentation for allegations made in FISA submissions.

Mr. Horowitz emphasized that it was not clear if these errors had a material effect on the entire surveillance application.

“During this initial review, we have not made judgments about whether the errors or concerns we identified were material,” he wrote. “Also, we do not speculate as to whether the potential errors would have influenced the decision to file the application or the FISC’s decision to approve the FISA application.”

In 2001, the FBI adopted the Woods Procedures to be a strict check-and-balance requiring that every assertion in support of a FISA wiretap would be verified.

Under the Woods Procedures, if a claim was not verifiable, the application was to be withdrawn or the assertion removed.

An FBI official said in a memo accompanying Mr. Horowitz’s report that reforms initiated by FBI Director Christopher Wray will stop unverified information from being submitted to the FISA court.

In January, Mr. Wray proposed 40 corrective actions to bolster public confidence in the bureau as part of the fallout from the Page warrants. The reforms include revising the Woods verification forms and improving training on the FISA process.

“Since that time, the FBI has been intensely focused on implementing these remedial measures with the goal of ensuring that our FISA authorities were exercised with objectivity and integrity,” wrote Paul Abbate, the bureau’s associate deputy director.

