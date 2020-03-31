SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is expanding coronavirus testing to many people without medical symptoms as state health officials acknowledge Tuesday that the demand for hospital beds and intensive care resources may outstrip capacity as infections accelerate.

Officials including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for the first time described in detail the state’s scientific forecasting for the spread of COVID-19, noting that an early surge of infections is expected in the northwest region of the state in the coming week.

Infections statewide are doubling roughly every 3.5 days - a slower rate than major urban hot-spots, health officials said.

The state recorded its fifth fatality from the virus with the death of a man in his 40s, as confirmed infections climbed to at least 315. About two dozen of those people are hospitalized.

Also on Tuesday, Alamogordo officials said the city was notified about the first positive coronavirus case at Holloman Air Force Base.

Human Services Secretary and physician David Scrase said the demand for hospital beds could rise to nearly 3,500 under a severe infection scenario - outstripping the current statewide hospital bed capacity of 2,500. There are 365 beds equipped with ventilator breathing machines that can treat acute respiratory problems associated with the virus, while the demand under a severe forecast peaks at 630.

Health officials hope to further expand hospital bed capacity while ratcheting down infection rates - depending on public cooperation with social-distancing advisories - to bridge the gap.

“I think we can get the delivery system to double or more the number of ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilators and even general hospital capacity,” Scrase said. “”We can get New Mexicans to cut in half the transmission of the disease - halve the disease, double our capacity - I think we can make this work.”

Scrase said the state expects to see a roughly 1% mortality rate for those infected, with the coronavirus potentially spreading to between 250,000 and 1.25 million people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To help slow the spread of infection so that the health care system is not overwhelmed, health officials are expanding testing to asymptomatic people who come into close contact or live with people who have tested positive. Nursing home residents or people who have congregated in large groups also are eligible.

Lujan Grisham said the federal government has granted the state’s request for a U.S. Army field hospital to be set up and federal officials are looking at other sites around New Mexico where temporary medical clinics can be established to add capacity for the health care system.

The state is reviving a decommissioned hospital in Albuquerque to provide more than 200 beds for coronavirus patients to recover after they emerge from critical care.

To cope with low inventories of personal protection equipment such as face masks, gowns and gloves at medical centers, the state is implementing protocols for washing and sterilizing equipment for reuse. She said the state has received 75% of its allotment from a strategic national stockpile.

Lujan Grisham said a statewide stay-at-home order and suspension of nonessential business activity away from home will be extended at least through the end of April. She gave the state a C letter grade overall for refraining from outings that can speed transmission of the virus, citing aggregated cell phone data that federal and state authorities are studying to better understand travel patterns and the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said she was dismayed to still see images of packed big box stores and people standing close together in checkout lines.

“This is not safe for your family, it’s unfair for your neighbors, it’s unfair to every single New Mexican.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.