SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) - A 29-year-old Springfield man is accused of abusing a dog that had recently had puppies.

Brian Domin was arrested and taken to the Springfield Municipal Jail over the weekend, The Register-Guard reported. He was arraigned Monday on charges of animal abuse and disorderly conduct. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

According to Springfield police Sgt. Peter Kirkpatrick, police were called to a home Sunday morning on a report of a man beating a dog.

A neighbor who reported the abuse found that his surveillance video captured the incident and shared it with police, police said.

In the video, according to Kirkpatrick, Domin is seen raising a small dog above his head and slamming her to the ground. She is heard yelping, but then goes quiet, Kirkpatrick said. Domin then is seen verbally accosting a neighbor, Kirkpatrick said.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic by police for evaluation and treatment. She is in protective custody. An Animal Control officer will conduct a follow-up investigation that includes the puppies, police said.

The Springfield Police Department used its pet emergency fund, contributed to by community members, to pay for the dog’s treatment.

