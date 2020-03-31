JEROME, Ariz. (AP) - A Cottonwood man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a camper near Jerome following a dispute, authorities said Tuesday.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say 22-year-old Austin Shakleford has been booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on suspicion of disorderly conduct and assault.

Bond has not been set yet for Shalkeford and it was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a campground near the Verde River around 11 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about man being shot.

The 24-year-old victim was being treated at the Jerome Fire Department for a wound to his left arm.

The man told deputies he set up a campsite near a bridge when a group arrived and set up their own camp nearby.

Members of the group started a large fire while creating a lot of noise revving vehicles and dirt bikes and shooting firearms.

The victim asked the group to stop shooting and reduce the noise level so he could sleep. He then was shot.

Deputies located the group and after interviewing witnesses determined Shakleford was the shooter.

They seized three firearms, including a handgun believed to have been used by Shakleford.

