Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said there isn’t yet widespread coronavirus testing available in his state and that the peak infection rate in Ohio might not come for another six weeks or so.

Mr. DeWine said Amy Acton, who heads the state Department of Health, has been telling him the peak will be “somewhere between mid-April and mid-May.”

“It’s a 30-day period of time. We’re not quite sure when this thing is going to peak,” Mr. DeWine said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Part of this is driven by the fact that we don’t have widespread testing,” Mr. DeWine said. “That is not unique to Ohio — we have seen that throughout the country.”

President Trump on Monday said that more than 1 million Americans have now been tested for the virus and touted newly approved point-of-care technology that will allow for quicker testing.

The president said on a call with governors from around the country on Monday that he hasn’t heard about access to testing being a problem recently.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock had said on the call he was at a point where if his state didn’t get additional tests from the federal government, then they wouldn’t be able to do testing.

“I haven’t heard about testing in weeks,” Mr. Trump replied. “We’ve tested more now than any nation in the world. We’ve got these great tests. … I haven’t heard about testing being a problem.”

