House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said she does not plan to get a coronavirus test, saying she has kept her distance from others as a handful of House members have tested positive.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, who attended a signing ceremony with Mrs. Pelosi and others on Friday, said on Monday she has been diagnosed with “presumed” coronavirus infection.

“If you look at the picture, you’ll see that the congresswoman is well in her own space in that picture,” Mrs. Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “So when I called the doctor, I said this is what we have experienced, and he said your situation is low-risk, and you have no reason to take on any measures.”

Mrs. Pelosi said members who came back to the U.S. Capitol on Friday to vote on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package maintained proper social distancing in the chamber and in the gallery above.

