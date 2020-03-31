BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - A state prisoner briefly escaped while being transported from Lincoln to Valentine for a court hearing, authorities said.

A Midwest Transport Services van carrying Juan Colombe, 24, stopped at a Broken Bow convenience store around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Colombe managed to get out of his restraints and assault the driver, police said.

Colombe then tried to drive away in the van but got stuck. He was caught in a nearby grocery store parking lot while trying to steal a car.

The van driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

