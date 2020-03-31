A doctor who led Russian President Vladimir Putin on a tour of the primary coronavirus hospital in Moscow last week has since been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State media reported Tuesday that Dr. Denis Protsenko, who had chatted with Mr. Putin at the Kommunarka hospital one week ago, had contracted the virus.

Video footage from the visit showed that neither Mr. Putin nor Mr. Protsenko were wearing protective gear during the meeting.

Mr. Putin is being regularly tested for coronavirus, according to the Kremlin, and “everything is okay.” It is not yet clear whether Mr. Putin will undergo a period of self-isolation.

