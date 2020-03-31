Another D.C. jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the jail to six.

The 25-year-old man, who tested positive, was moved to the quarantine unit, on Thursday, from the Correctional Treatment Facility after another individual from his unit tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Department of Corrections officers were notified of the sixth case via email on Monday.

A fifth case was confirmed in the jail on Sunday, a 37-year-old man who also was moved to the quarantine unit on Thursday after an individual from his unit tested positive for COVID-19.

All the inmates who tested positive for the virus are in isolation in the Special Management Unit B (SMUB) and being monitored according to Center for Disease Control Guidelines, said the email sent to staff.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the District is opening up a testing facility for first responders and corrections officers.

As of Sunday, 14 members of D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services have tested positive for COVID-19 and 177 individuals are in quarantine; five Metropolitan Police Department personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and 161 individuals are in quarantine; and in the Department of Corrections (DOC), one person has tested positive and 71 individuals are in quarantine.

