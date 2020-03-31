Health officials in Iran on Tuesday said the coronavirus-related death toll in the country is 2,898, and 141 deaths in the last 24 hours, with infections at more than 44,600.

The announcement marks a significant admission from the government of Iran, which had been considered the Middle Eastern epicenter of the outbreak, although exile groups critical of the government claim the death toll is well over 10,000.

“In the past 24 hours, there have been 3,111 new cases of infected people. Unfortunately, 3,703 of the infected people are in a critical condition,” Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahnpur said on state-run television.

In Iran, 14,656 people have recovered from the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Spain on Tuesday registered its highest overnight jump in coronavirus fatalities — 849 in 24 hours — since the outbreak hit the country earlier this year, according to its health ministry.

Spain recorded 94,417 confirmed cases, up from 85,195 on Monday, and 8,189 coronavirus-related deaths, a spike from 7,340 the day prior. In Spain, 19,259 people have recovered.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.