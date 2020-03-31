BIG HORN, Wyo. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials have identified three people found dead at a home in northern Wyoming and a man they accuse of killing them.

Dana Beartusk, 54, of Big Horn, faces three counts of first-degree murder, according to sheriff’s officials in Big Horn County, Montana.

Investigators accuse Beartusk of killing three relatives, Seana Fisher, 54; Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher, 25; and Angelina Beartusk, 51; all of Sheridan County.

Authorities in Montana arrested Beartusk on Sunday. Sheridan County sheriff’s officials say they got a call that a man had contacted a family member and said he had killed someone, The Sheridan Press reports.

Deputies allegedly found the three victims in Beartusk’s home in Big Horn, a town of about 500 people 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Sheridan.

Beartusk didn’t have an attorney Tuesday and couldn’t be reached for comment. He was jailed in Montana.

