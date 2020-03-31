New York’s Monroe County has released from prison eight registered sex offenders — including three convicted of child rape — to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report Tuesday.

The released inmates were registered as Level 3 sex offenders, meaning they have been deemed by a court as most likely to re-offend, reported WIVB News in Buffalo, New York.

Monroe County released more than 50 prisoners on Saturday to prevent a coronavirus outbreak among the prison population.

Prisons across the country are releasing low-level offenders and vulnerable inmates fearing widespread infection among inmates and staff.

The inmates are said to be staying at a Holiday Inn Express in Greece, New York, according to WIVB.

Patrick Phelan, the Greece chief of police, told the news outlet that releasing the sex offenders “doesn’t make any sense.”

“If you could present an argument to me that makes sense, I’m willing to listen. But this doesn’t make any sense,” Chief Phelan told WIVB.

“So you have a violent criminal who’s done time in state prison who’s been given the chance of parole, and not followed the conditions of their parole. That’s who you’re talking about right now,” Chief Phelan told the news station.

In a statement released to the news channel, the Department of Corrections and Community Services said the decision to release inmates was based on the “underlying technical violation, not the original crime.”

