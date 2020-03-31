Four days after he signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package, President Trump called on Congress Tuesday to approve another $2 trillion “phase four” plan, this time to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4”

The president’s tweet appeared to put him at odds with top congressional Republicans such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who have been cautioning to wait and see how the biggest rescue package in history helps workers and businesses recover before addressing more legislation.

But Mr. Trump’s call put him on the same side as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been pushing a fourth coronavirus bill as a near certainty. She, too, wants infrastructure to be a major component.

“This… fourth bill will be about recovery — again, always addressing the emergency and mitigation aspects of it, but to talk about how we go forward and in a way that is specific to the coronavirus,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

• David Sherfinski contributed to this report.

