The Trump campaign released internal polling Tuesday showing that 84% of Americans are watching his daily televised coronavirus briefings, and 63% support the way he is handling the crisis.

The internal voter survey also found that 89% support the president’s extension of social distancing guidelines through April, announced Sunday. Overall, 50% of those surveyed said they support Mr. Trump’s performance as president; 32% disapprove of the way he is handling the specific crisis.

“Americans want their president out front and leading the nation in a crisis and that’s exactly what President Trump is doing,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “He has taken early, decisive actions, is guided by medical professionals, and has mobilized all of America against the virus. Voters are responding strongly to the president’s leadership.”

The survey also found that 51% credit Mr. Trump and Republicans for coronavirus relief legislation, while 31% credit Democrats. The president on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion rescue package to help workers and businesses harmed by the outbreak shutting down major parts of the economy.

