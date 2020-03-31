Britain announced Tuesday it will automatically renew the visas of about 2,800 health care workers who are on the front lines combating the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said visas of doctors, nurses and paramedics set to expire before Oct. 1 will be automatically renewed without charge, as well as visas for their families, Reuters reported.

“Doctors, nurses and paramedics from all over the world are playing a leading role in the [National Health Service’s] efforts to tackle coronavirus and save lives,” Ms. Patel said. “We owe them a great deal of gratitude for all that they do. I don’t want them distracted by the visa process.”

The announcement, which comes two months after Britain formally left the European Union, poses new hurdles for the country’s immigration system.

In February, the U.K. unveiled plans for a new immigration system which would decrease reliance on “cheap labor from Europe” but would include rules to appeal to doctors and nurses to boost the country’s expansive health care system.

