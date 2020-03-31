One way Americans are coping with the new coronavirus? Booze.

U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55% in the week ending March 21, according to Nielsen.

Spirits like tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails led the way, with sales jumping 75% compared to the same period last year. Wine sales were up 66% while beer sales rose 42%.

And online sales far outpaced in-store sales. Nielsen said online alcohol sales were up 243%.

Danelle Kosmal, a Nielsen vice president, suspects growth rates peaked that week as people loaded up their pantries before state stay-at-home orders went into effect.

Kosmal said data for the week ending March 28 will be a better indicator of ongoing demand.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.