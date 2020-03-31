The rapid spread of the coronavirus through the ranks has sparked one of the greatest challenges U.S. military leaders have faced in decades: how to maintain readiness and monitor enemy threats while simultaneously shielding men and women in uniform around the world from a deadly health risk.

The Defense Department already has scrambled to adjust its training protocols, stopped the movement of all troops around the world, halted most major military exercises, retargeted contracts, shut down base activities and personal travel, and, in some cases, temporarily shut down the pipeline bringing new recruits into the fold.

Officials say those steps — all designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the armed forces — must be carefully balanced with the reality that regardless of the health risks, an army in the field can’t telework and a ship on maneuvers can’t shelter in place.

Defense officials are also acting with the heavy weight of history on their shoulders. Militaries have traditionally been both an incubator and transmitter of disease for society at large. A century ago, the 1919 flu epidemic took a catastrophic toll on young American recruits, and the rate of COVID-19 infection in the military is already higher than in the U.S. civilian population.

The unprecedented scope of the challenge — and the tensions within the military itself — came into sharp focus Tuesday as USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Brett E. Crozier sounded the alarm about worsening conditions aboard his vessel, which was ordered to dock in Guam and now has dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases among the 4,000-member crew.

In an internal Navy letter first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Capt. Crozier pleaded with Pentagon officials for help in getting all of the Roosevelt sailors off the ship and into quarantined living arrangements for at least the next two weeks.

Such a dramatic move would put 4,000 U.S. sailors and one of the service’s most vital warships out of action for weeks and would have a major impact on American military abilities in the Pacific theater. But it’s likely the only realistic option if the Navy hopes to avoid mass casualties aboard the relatively cramped ship, where sailors are physically unable to abide by federal “social distancing” guidelines.

Navy officials indicated later Tuesday they will indeed get the entire crew off the ship and conduct a thorough cleaning of the vessel, meaning it and its crew are likely to be offline for weeks, if not more.

While the Roosevelt is perhaps the most glaring instance, the military is grappling with other challenges across its force, from domestic training camps where exercises are being adjusted to keep service members apart to foreign theaters such as Africa and Europe where major counterterrorism and NATO military drills have been shelved.

The Air Force is even allowing commanders to relax hair-grooming standards, as even trips to the base barber have become too dangerous.

Top military officials have conceded there’s likely to be an impact on military readiness. And specialists say that if the global coronavirus pandemic intensifies, the effect on the armed forces will only grow over time.

“My gut feeling is probably six months,” said Dakota L. Wood, a senior research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation who served two decades in the Marine Corps. “I think that you can have dramatically reduced exercises and training for several months. … We all have a lot of muscle memory, we have recollections of doing certain things certain ways. But over time that starts to degrade.”

“At some point you’re going to start seeing degradation in the military readiness of the units,” he added.

Mounting impact

Each day, the impact of coronavirus on the military grows. As of Tuesday, the Pentagon said there have been at least 1,259 confirmed cases among service members, civilian Defense Department employees, dependents of service members and military contractors. Of those, at least four have died, while 51 have fully recovered.

At least 65 remain in the hospital.

It’s unclear how many coronavirus tests the military had administered within its ranks. The responsibility falls to commanders in the field, and in the case of the Roosevelt, for example, it seems virtually certain that Navy leaders will seek to test all sailors on board.

Officials also have been blunt in saying they simply can’t predict what the lasting impact will be. The rapid spread of the virus, they say, means that it’s difficult to know how deeply it will affect the military.

“There will be an impact to readiness,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters last week. “I think it’ll be on the lower end as opposed to significant.”

“But,” he cautioned, “this could change.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other top officials insist that the U.S. remains ready and able to fulfill its mission to protect the homeland and American assets abroad. At the same time, however, the list of changes forced upon the military by COVID-19 keeps expanding.

In Europe, military officials this month dramatically scaled down the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War after the Pentagon placed new restrictions on the movement of troops across the world.

In Africa, at least three major military exercises have been canceled, and Marine officials on Tuesday postponed a major six-month deployment of Marines to northern Australia.

At home, each branch of the military has scaled back some aspects of its training exercise under the guidance from Pentagon officials that only essential tasks should be continued.

At the iconic Parris Island recruiting depot, the Marine Corps has temporarily suspended the training of all new recruits. Other services have limited or completely abandoned all in-person recruiting efforts and have shifted to an entirely virtual approach.

If that continues over weeks or months, the military will suddenly have a lack of new soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines coming into the fold.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario for the military would be the rapid expansion of conditions like those seen aboard the Roosevelt. If major military bases are forced to essentially shut down, or if entire units are put into quarantine for weeks at a time, there surely would be an effect on U.S. military readiness around the world.

In South Korea, a number of exercises for some 28,000 American troops have been called off and travel restricted to bases, even as North Korea has launched a number of missile tests in recent weeks and said it is “losing interest” in further peace talkls with the Trump administration.

In the Roosevelt’s case, officials say there’s simply no other option but to quarantine the entire crew and put the vessel out of service for at least several weeks.

“We are not at war, and therefore cannot allow a single sailor to perish as a result of this pandemic unnecessarily,” Capt. Crozier wrote in the letter, according to the Chronicle. “Based on current limitations … [the ship] has instituted limited measures to slow the spread of the disease. We have moved a small percentage of the crew off ship, increased the frequency of thorough cleaning and attempted some social distancing. The current strategy will only slow the spread. The current plan in execution on the [Theodore Roosevelt] will not achieve virus eradication on any timeline.”

Moving forward, analysts say the silver lining for the military will be that each service can return to normal relatively quickly once the pandemic passes, certainly far more quickly than the civilian economy.

“I think it’s a slower curve, measured in weeks instead of months,” said the Heritage Foundation’s Mr. Wood. “The snapback occurs within a month, two at the most.”

