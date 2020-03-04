Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont put out a new television ad that knocks former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s record on Social Security.

Mr. Biden leapfrogged over Mr. Sanders after winning nine of the 15 contests of Super Tuesday — putting the brakes on Vermont independent’s early success in the nomination race.

The Sanders’ ad features past audio of Mr. Biden touting the efforts he had made to freeze government spending — including entitlement programs such as Social Security.

The ad then pivots to Mr. Sanders promising to “protect” the entitlement programs.

“Well, we’ve got some bad news for them,” Mr. Sanders says. “We are not gonna cut Social Security.

“We are gonna expand benefits,” he says.

The campaign also announced it is going to air an ad in which then-President Barack Obama praised Mr. Sander as the authentic article and another highlighting his opposition to trade deals that have been blamed for hollowing out unions.

The ads are set to air in the states with contests on March 10 and March 17 — Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Washington.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.