What a difference a day makes.

After being left for dead after the first three Democratic nomination contests, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is best positioned to become the party’s standard-bearer against President Trump, a political handicapper says.

“The trajectory of the Democratic primaries is clear: it would take a miracle for Sanders to prevent Biden from becoming the nominee,” Dave Wasserman, of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, said Wednesday on Twitter about Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Mr. Biden turned things around with a landslide victory in South Carolina over the weekend and kept the momentum going with at least nine victories on Super Tuesday.

He holds a 390 to 330 delegate lead over Mr. Sanders, who looked to be the candidate to beat after stitching together a close second-place finish in Iowa with a pair of victories in New Hampshire and Nevada.

Mr. Sanders also has had far more success raising money than Mr. Biden. He raked in a whopping $46 million in February.

