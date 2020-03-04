New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will become the first person presented the key to the city of Annapolis, Maryland, with a ceremony at halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse game on March 14.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach grew up in Annapolis and played football and lacrosse at Annapolis High School. His father Steve was an assistant football coach for the Naval Academy.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis,” Belichick said in a statement to Navy Athletics. “I would like to thank (Naval Academy superintendent) Admiral (Sean) Buck and (athletics director) Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”

Belichick will coach his 26th NFL season in 2020, 21 with the Patriots after five with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s. With a career record of 273-127, Belichick is third all-time in wins by head coaches behind only Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

His winning percentage of .684 is better than Shula’s and Halas’ career marks, trailing only three modern-era coaches who coached at least 10 seasons: John Madden, Vince Lombardi and George Allen.

Belichick’s three children, Amanda, Stephen and Brian, all played lacrosse in college. Stephen and Brian are now assistant coaches on their dad’s staff in New England.

“I simply love the fact that the winningest coach in NFL history comes back to Annapolis to watch college lacrosse,” Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley said. “There is something about this city that keeps people grounded and I’d like to think that growing up here played a role in the success he has found throughout his life.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.