Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Planned Parenthood launched new attacks on President Trump’s Supreme Court picks on Wednesday amid an abortion controversy arriving at the high court.

Standing outside the Supreme Court with abortion rights proponents, the New York Democrat railed against Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. Mr. Schumer issued a menacing warning for the Trump-appointed justices, which was captured on video shared online by Jorge Bonilla, MRC Latino director.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Mr. Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Planned Parenthood said Wednesday it is spending “high six-figure[s]” on a new digital ad campaign targeting Mr. Trump and Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

The ads unveiled on Tuesday were timed to coincide with oral arguments at the Supreme Court in June Medical Services v. Russo, a case involving a Louisiana law regulating abortion providers. The ads feature the images of Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and urge viewers to, “Join the fight against attempt any attempt to gut Roe v. Wade.”

“Trump vowed to see Roe v. Wade overturned,” reads text onscreen in an ad attacking Mr. Trump. “Now the Supreme Court, with two Trump-appointed justices, could roll back access to safe, legal abortion.”

Planned Parenthood Action Fund helped organize the pro-choice abortion supporters rally outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

