Concern about the coronavirus has resulted in the closure of facilities in Italy and Japan that produce components for the F-35 Lightning II combat fighter, Pentagon officials confirmed Wednesday.

Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said Lockheed Martin employees in Italy will be temporarily working from home while an F-35 assembly plant in Japan will be shuttered for a week, according to Defense News.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like it is affecting deliveries,” Ms. Lord said at a McAleese and Associates defense industry conference in Washington, according to Defense News.

Lockheed Martin is restricting travel to the assembly plant in Italy because of health concerns about the virus, the website Breaking Defense is reporting.

Pentagon officials said they will be monitoring the temporary plant closures in Italy and Japan.

