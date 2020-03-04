PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island are investigating a possible break-in at a congressman’s home.

Police responded to a call of a break-in at U.S. Rep. David Cicilline’s house in Providence on Wednesday morning, Maj. David Lapatin said, although it is unclear when the break-in occurred.

There was no immediate word on whether anything was stolen, he said.

Cicilline was not at home.

The Democrat was in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday because the House was in session, his spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Providence police were called Wednesday to investigate a possible break-in at the congressman’s home, Cicilline spokesman Rich Luchette said in a statement.

“In light of the ongoing investigation, I would direct any additional questions to the police department.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.