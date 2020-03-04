Denver councilwoman Candi CdeBaca isn’t apologizing for, much less resigning over, a tweet about infecting Trump rallies with the coronavirus.

The leftist council member defended what she called a “sarcastic tweet,” saying that “I do not regret calling attention to the issue” and that her conservative critics failed to realize that she was mocking President Trump’s “hoax” comment.

“I made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter responding to a thread regarding the CDC briefing with Trump to call attention to the administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu,” Ms. CdeBaca said in a Tuesday statement to Westword.

She drew a torrent of criticism after she retweeted last week a post that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can,” and added, “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” along with a string of laughing and fist emojis.

“What the conservatives are missing (in addition to the sarcasm) is the irony in their concern for human life is that is precisely what I was mocking the president for lacking,” Ms. CdeBaca said. “The original poster was sarcastically conveying that if the President believes it is a hoax, then why should there be worry if infected individuals are in their presence? She was sarcastically conveying that she would show up to their rallies in solidarity.”

Sometimes, you have to wonder if a retweet is an endorsement. Sometimes, you don’t.https://t.co/AudwWiX5gs — Westword (@DenverWestword) March 3, 2020

Mr. Trump has countered that his Feb. 28 comment referred to Democrats engaged in “politicizing” the global health threat by blasting his administration’s response, which he called “their new hoax.”

Her Feb. 28 retweet has since gone viral, prompting calls for her resignation and a blast from Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “These people are sick.”

The Colorado Republican Party called for Ms. CdeBaca to “resign immediately,” while the Denver Republican Party said “[t]hat kind of thinking is unacceptable in Denver.”

“Never forget that Councilwoman CdeBaca is a self-proclaimed socialist, eager to ‘usher in communism by any means necessary,’ ” said the Denver GOP statement. “Her attitude of wishing sickness or death on members of our community is the true legacy of socialism.”

The party was apparently referring to public comments last year in which she advocated for “community ownership of land, labor, resources, and distribution of those resources,” adding that, “whatever that morphs into, I think is what will serve community the best, and I’m excited to usher it in by any means necessary,” according to the Colorado Independent.

Ms. CdeBaca, who was elected in June, said she identified as a democratic socialist and an anarchist, but denied being a communist.

Her full statement to Westword:

Twitter is twitter. Sarcasm is often the tone of tweets, especially political commentary because of the nature of the tool. It’s designed for 125 characters of sharp and simple commentary. I made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter responding to a thread regarding the CDC briefing with Trump to call attention to the administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a “hoax” no more dangerous than the common flu. What the conservatives are missing (in addition to the sarcasm) is the irony in their concern for human life is that is precisely what I was mocking the president for lacking. The original poster was sarcastically conveying that if the President believes it is a hoax, then why should there be worry if infected individuals are in their presence? She was sarcastically conveying that she would show up to their rallies in solidarity. I simply amplified her sharp commentary and the inconsistency in their application of logic seems to have shown itself to us in the responses from conservative media. I do not regret calling attention to the issue and inconsistency. Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead. Yesterday’s briefing with the President showed us yet again he believes this virus is essentially a flu.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.