President Trump said Wednesday that Jeff Sessions‘ failure to win outright the Republican Senate primary in Alabama is payback for allowing the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller while he was attorney general.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”

Mr. Sessions came in second Tuesday to former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in officials results for the GOP nomination for the Senate, a seat formerly held by Mr. Sessions. The two face a runoff on March 31.

The president ultimately fired Mr. Sessions as attorney general in 2018 after voicing constant criticism of his recusal that led to the appointment of Mr. Mueller and his long-running Russia probe. That investigation lasted more than two years and found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

