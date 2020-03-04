President Trump said Wednesday he could have saved Michael Bloomberg a lot of money.

“I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost,” Mr. Trump tweeted after the billionaire and former New York City mayor dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. “Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!”

Mr. Bloomberg has endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

The president said Mr. Bloomberg will now fire senior campaign adviser Tim O’Brien “and all of the fools and truly dumb people who got him into this MESS.”

“This has been the worst, and most embarrassing, experience of his life…and now on to Sleepy Joe!” Mr. Trump said.

