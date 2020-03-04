HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Massachusetts man accused of striking two judicial marshals while fleeing in a car from a Connecticut courthouse was ordered detained on $1.5 million bail Wednesday.

Jose Lopez, 42, of Springfield, was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on multiple counts of assault and other charges during a hearing attended by a large number of marshals.

Authorities said Lopez fled the Manchester courthouse Monday and sped away in a car, hitting two judicial marshals who were trying to stop him. He was due in court on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge and apparently feared he was going to be detained, Judicial Branch officials said.

One of the marshals remained in critical condition Wednesday at Hartford Hospital. Officials have not released his name. The second marshal, Sgt. Michael West, has returned to work.

The hit-and-run spurred a police search for Lopez in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Police took him into custody early Tuesday morning at a motel in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Lopez’s lawyer, Dennis McMahon, said it was too early to respond to the criminal charges.

“It’s a very serious case and I’m certainly very concerned about the marshal,” he said. “The marshals do a tremendous job. We hope he gets better. We hope he’s OK.”

Lopez is due back in court March 25.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.