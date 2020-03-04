Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:

March 3

Savannah Morning News on the state response to a Georgia coronavirus case:

Most reasonable Georgians assumed coronavirus cases would be discovered in our state eventually.

The infection is too widespread and too contagious - and our society too mobile - not to be contracted by some among Georgia’s 10.52 million residents.

Only slightly less worrisome than a COVID-19 outbreak here was how state officials would handle the situation. Neither the international nor the federal response have inspired trust or confidence. Partisans have been eager to politicize the epidemic.

Late on March 2, Gov. Brian Kemp disclosed that an Atlanta-area couple had tested positive for the virus. He and the head of his coronavirus task force, Georgia’s public health director Dr. Kathleen Toomey, have demonstrated their professionalism and competence in the hours since.

Our leaders are leading.

COVID-19 has brought angst. This is the cold and flu season, and many of us are sniffling, coughing, itching our faces and running fevers. Allergy sufferers are struggling, too, as warming temperatures have trees and bushes budding and the pollen flying.

One local pediatrician related the scene early on March 2 outside his practice, where a throng of ill Savannahians awaited the office’s opening. The sick were dealing with a variety of ailments, including the flu.

As more coronavirus sufferers are identified across the country, paranoia will grow. This inevitability is why it is important for leaders such as Gov. Kemp and Dr. Toomey to keep the public informed.

The transparency and even demeanor they displayed regarding the first two coronavirus cases was reassuring. They shared that one of the infected Georgians had recently returned from northern Italy, site of a well-publicized COVID-19 outbreak; that the couple had received medical treatment without exposing others, such as those in a doctor’s waiting room; and that they were isolated at their home.

Kemp’s statement that “we were ready for today” was comforting.

Local officials would do well to emulate this approach in the days ahead. We can all hope that the only coronavirus we see here is a hangover after a day at the beach. But we must plan for the worst.

Forthright communication is the key.

March 3

The Augusta Chronicle on a bill that would strengthen some regulations governing Georgia retirement and assisted living facilities.

As America’s population grows grayer, protecting seniors unquestionably must take a higher priority.

So you protect where the need is great - senior care homes.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation several months ago found almost 700 cases of neglect and abuse - and 20 deaths from poor care - in homes statewide.

Spurred by those shocking numbers, the Georgia legislature is gratifyingly stepping up. On Feb. 28, the state House passed a bill - the first, we hope, of many - that would strengthen some of the regulations governing residential facilities designed for retirement and assisted living.

Incredibly, House Bill 987 didn’t pass unanimously. It passed 160-1. The “no” vote came from Rep. Sharon Beasley-Teague, who represents a district in southwest Atlanta. A lot of her colleagues must be wondering why the 68-year-old lawmaker would vote against protective measures for seniors.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate, covers plenty of ground in what should be expected of personal care homes with at least 25 beds.

All facilities would operate security-protected memory care units for residents with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. The units would have locked wards to better safeguard patients with a penchant for wandering.

Also, at least one direct-care worker would have to be present for every 15 senior residents during the day, and or every 20 residents at night. Direct-care staffers assist patients who can’t look after themselves.

All staff members in a home would get proper training in disabled and senior care. A licensed or registered professional nurse would be required at senior facilities for at least eight hours a week.

And if a patient faces eviction or bankruptcy, homes would be ordered to notify residents at least 60 days in advance, and in writing.

Unsurprisingly, the bill’s author - Marietta Republican Rep. Sharon Cooper - is a registered nurse. The protections called for in H.B. 987 now rightfully assume a more prominent place in public policy, driven both by need and compassion.

While this bill tackles the larger care facilities, further bills should be crafted to bring more pressure to bear on the most deplorable acts of neglect in unlicensed personal care homes. Often they hold just a handful of patients - and their unscrupulous operators basically steal residents’ Social Security checks and endanger clients’ health in filthy conditions.

That resembles a case Feb. 20 in Augusta. Three people were each charged with neglect of a disabled adult after investigators reported an unlicensed home on Milledge Road in such a disgusting state that the word “squalor” provides too mild of a description. No heat. Spiders and roaches. Animal feces. One patient suffered untended draining sores on his leg.

We’ve bragged on the Augusta Judicial Circuit’s dedicated and diligent Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly task force before, and in this latest case, we will again. It performs noble work in protecting victims at greatest risk.

CAVE coordinates several enforcement agencies to more nimbly react to abuse complaints, and the strategy clearly is working. More local authorities across Georgia should adopt a similar approach to duplicate the Augusta area’s growing success.

March 1

The Marietta Daily Journal on Georgia’s upcoming Senate race:

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the political newcomer appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, has gained substantial ground in her race against Congressman Doug Collins for the remaining two years of former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. A poll of Georgia voters by Public Opinion Strategies shows Loeffler and Collins neck and neck, while President Trump reportedly will stay on the sidelines, making no endorsement.

In the poll conducted Feb. 17-20, Loeffler moved from 15% in a January survey to 20%, edging past Collins who slipped from 20% in January to 19% - well within the 4.0% margin of error. But among key voter groups, Loeffler made significant headway. She went from 28% to 40% approval by Republicans in the survey, from 20% to 35% among religious conservatives and from 22% to 32% rating by voters who approve of Trump. On key issues, Loeffler far out-polled Collins, with 36% of voters saying she “will stand up for the rights of the unborn,” versus 20% for Collins, and “will cut wasteful spending,” 33% to 19% for Collins.

“As Georgia voters have learned more about Kelly Loeffler, she has quickly erased Doug Collins’ initial advantage,” the poll concluded. “There is no doubt she currently has the momentum in this race. Given Loeffler’s conservative record in Washington, as well as her significant resource advantage, it is very difficult to see how Collins can prevent Loeffler from continuing to grow her vote with both the general electorate and with Republican voters.” Loeffler, a wealthy Atlanta businesswoman, has committed millions to her campaign, and her barrage of TV advertising is obviously working for her.

On the endorsement front, Loeffler picked up support from Newt Gingrich, former U.S. House Speaker, who said the senator “is exactly the type of political outsider we need in Washington.” Loeffler had already garnered the backing of top Republicans including the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Johnny Isakson himself. For his part, Collins drew support from Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and close ally of Collins, the top Republican serving on the House Judiciary Committee. Collins also got an endorsement from former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, popular with conservatives and winner of Georgia’s presidential primary in 2008.

Collins rejected the idea of a dubious consolation prize from Trump - director of national intelligence. Trump had floated the idea of offering the post to Collins, but the congressman said it was “not a job that’s of interest to me at this time.” On the other hand, Trump has publicly praised Loeffler who cast a vote against impeachment in the Senate and has been a staunch supporter of the president. Collins, however, led the House defense against Trump’s impeachment and no doubt expected an endorsement by the president for the Senate seat, backing that could have been a game changer for Georgia conservatives. But according to The Hill newspaper, sources close to the president have “said it’s unlikely Trump will get involved in the primary, despite his close working relationship with Collins.”

Democratic candidates combined had 31% of the vote in the Public Opinion Strategies poll for the Nov. 3 jungle primary open to all candidates regardless of party. Leading the Democrat field with 18% was Matt Lieberman, son of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman. Independent Al Bartell had 5%, and Republican candidate Wayne Johnson of Macon, a former federal education department official in the Trump administration, managed 2%. These two candidates will siphon off about 7% of the conservative vote, which, if it holds, would be a substantial margin of difference in a tight race between Loeffler and Collins. If Democrats coalesce behind a candidate as expected, it could set up a runoff Jan. 5 next year between the Democrat and either Loeffler or Collins. Based on the voting strength of conservatives, one of the Republicans should win, but as always, Georgia elections make for interesting - and often surprising - outcomes.

