Feb. 28

The Greenwood Commonwealth on limitations of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act:

As symbols go, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act is a fine one. It is a sign of racial progress that the legislation has passed both houses of Congress with negligible dissent and that a president who can be racially divisive has promised to sign it into law. It is also an undeniable assertion that lynching is a horrific act, and there should be severe consequences for anyone who perpetrates an extrajudicial killing.

Problem with the bill, though, is that it’s a half-century too late, not to mention redundant.

Places such as Mississippi sorely needed the intervention of federal prosecutors at the time that Till, a black 14-year-old, was abducted, tortured and killed not far from Greenwood for being fresh with a white female shopkeeper. In 1955, and for a decade or two after that, lynchings were not just a shameful reality in the South, where the threat of violence was used to maintain white supremacy, but they were also tolerated. Those who carried out these extrajudicial executions were rarely prosecuted and even more rarely convicted.

The lingering shame of the Till case is as much about the acquittal of his known killers as it is of the murder itself. That’s why Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam were ostracized by whites for blabbing the truth in a paid interview after they were found not guilty. They exposed to the world that the white community by and large countenanced the persecution of blacks, even to the point of killing them, if they didn’t toe the line of white rule and racial segregation.

Thankfully, that era is long gone. The last documented lynching in the United States occurred more than 25 years ago. If a lynching were to happen today, there’s little doubt that state and local lawmen in Mississippi and elsewhere in the South would pursue the case. The law enforcement agencies - and the government bodies that oversee them - are integrated enough, and people’s racial attitudes have progressed enough, that anything less than a vigorous investigation and prosecution would be exposed and not tolerated.

Furthermore, lynchings, when they did occur in the past, were almost always race-based. If a race-based killing were to occur today, the existing federal hate crimes law already allows for federal prosecution. Adding lynching to the criteria for triggering federal involvement essentially duplicates what’s already on the books, and thus provides no real extra protection.

Passing the Emmett Till Antilynching Act may give those who remember those dark days of violent racial oppression a sense of accomplishment. They may see it as a measure of long overdue justice. If so, that’s a good thing.

But they should also understand that the impetus to pass a law that is practically and prosecutorially unnecessary is mostly about giving members of Congress something to crow about in an election year.

Feb. 27

The Vicksburg Post on staying prepared and aware of possible flooding:

The news we follow, the information we seek and the items that appear on our social media news feeds are quite different than they were just over a year ago.

Up until last January or so, who would have made checking updated river stage information from the U.S. Corps of Engineers the first thing they do when they woke up? Up until last January, would we have made checking the cresting information for the Yazoo Backwater a crucial part of the day?

Then again, up until last January, most of us were oblivious to what was about to happen, the scale of the pending devastation and the reminder that when government sticks its good ideas and best intentions into anything, few things go right.

In what has become the norm, we checked the latest update from the Mississippi Levee Board and were again reminded that what we had hoped and prayed was a generational disaster in 2019 is creeping ever closer to happening again in 2020.

In a report earlier this week, the Yazoo Backwater is expected to crest between 95.5 feet and 96 feet.

On. Feb. 27, the backwater sat just shy of 96 feet; a figure that would place nearly 470,000 acres under water including more than 180,000 acres of cropland.

Roads have been closed, with others threatened by floodwaters. Farmers are again watching as their livelihoods are put at risk, with real questions being asked if continuing work that for many has been part of multiple generations is even worth the effort.

And yet, even with 2019 so fresh on the minds of so many, how in the world is this developing once again?

How in the world is the country - the state for that matter - not paying much closer attention to what is taking place.

Yes, we have seen movement by the federal government in securing funds for some of the fundamental work for the completion of the backwater pumps project, but even if the green light was given to complete that project today, it would still need millions of dollars in appropriations and years to complete.

Even Congressman Bennie Thompson, a once lukewarm supporter of the pumps project at best, has come around to the need for the project to be completed.

“This issue is not only impacting the homes and livelihood of constituents when we experience high flood levels, but farmers in Mississippi are heavily impacted as well,” he said. “The big economic blow will fall on farmers in the area. With agriculture being an immense economic source, specifically in my district, it is vital for us to remedy this problem.”

Even if not everyone’s home in this region was flooded, the impact is felt by everyone. Even if not everyone lost an acre of farmland, the impact is felt by everyone.

The damage left on our community from last year’s disaster - and the damage we are again seeing this year - is something everyone needs to pay attention to. We can not go through another “Forgotten Flood.”

Feb. 27

The Tupelo Daily Journal on a local program connecting students with special needs with internships:

A partnership between three local groups is helping to shape the lives of special education students in Tupelo.

Education reporter Blake Alsup recently wrote about Project SEARCH, a nationwide transition-to-work program for special education students, launched last August in Tupelo. As part of the program, eight special education students are working internships with North Mississippi Medical Center, giving them a chance to work toward employment.

Project SEARCH was developed at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996 and has now expanded to an international network of sites. The purpose of the program is to help find opportunities for special education students once they complete high school. By helping build basic skills and providing training, these students are being given an opportunity to thrive after school and find full time employment. On average, 70 percent of interns obtain competitive-wage jobs after completion of the program.

In Tupelo, students work three 10-week internship rotations throughout the school year. The Daily Journal featured three students who have worked in supply, processing & distribution, and the NMMC Child Care Center. Other internships have taken place at Longtown Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, the NMMC Wellness Center, the NMMC central sterile processing plant and the NMMC laundry services department.

Project SEARCH is a great addition for the Tupelo Public School District. Thanks to the support of TPSD, NMMC and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, special education students will be empowered to find work after graduation and make an impact in the community.

