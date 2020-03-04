A fundraiser for Joe Biden at the Los Angeles home of Paramount Pictures executive Sherry Lansing mushroomed from 80 to 350 attendees in the days after the South Carolina primary.

Biden addressed the crowd Wednesday in Lansing’s backyard outside her mansion in Bel Air.

Lansing said she had to turn interested donors away after Biden’s strong showing in Tuesday night’s primary. “It was a deluge,” she said.

Attendees at the fundraiser included former California Gov. Gray Davis and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Keegan-Michael Key.

Biden called the increased voter turnout in South Carolina and other states “really satisfying.”

“Once again we’re putting together a basic Democratic coalition,” he said.

