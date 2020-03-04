Sen. Bernard Sanders says he is building a nationwide movement of people who back free college and government-run health care — but the wave skipped the House, where Democratic Party leaders hope to prevent his plans from seeing daylight.

Despite pressure from some rank-and-file members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s not about to let the Democrats’ majority be sunk by having to cast votes on bills that would expose the deep ideological split within the party.

Instead, she has pursued legislation on gun control, election reform and prescription drug price reductions — what she called “mainstream and non-menacing” legislation where she can guarantee a near-unanimous vote from her troops.

“We have to win in certain particular areas — we’re not about a popular vote in the country … we are district by district,” she said.

It’s not that Mr. Sanders’ acolytes haven’t tried to press their agenda.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, California Democrat, introduced the House version of Mr. Sanders’ estate tax plan in October. The bill would lower the threshold at which the tax kicks in from $11.4 million to $3.5 million and raise the top rates for those who die with more wealth.

Only 39 Democrats have signed on to the bill — far less than a majority of the caucus and nowhere near the 218 needed to guarantee passage.

A version of Mr. Sanders’ bill to wipe out $1.6 trillion in student debt and make public colleges tuition-free only has 20 co-sponsors in the House.

Mr. Sanders’ Green New Deal, a project he shares with flashy freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fares better. It has nearly 100 cosponsors in the House, but still not majority support.

Mr. Sanders’ colleagues in the Senate also are reluctant to buy in. When Republicans, who control the upper chamber, forced a vote on the Green New Deal a year ago, it was defeated 57-0. Most Democrats abstained, complaining the vote was a dirty trick.

A slimmed-down Green New Deal for public housing has just 22 cosponsors with Ms. Ocasio-Cortez in the House, and Mr. Sanders has just two colleagues — Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and fellow presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — on board in the Senate.

As for Mr. Sanders’ signature “Medicare for All” health bill, House Democrats have granted it a hearing, but if the party’s less liberal members have a say, it won’t see any floor action.

Mr. Sanders’ platform is a loser for the swing-district Democrats who gave the party the House majority in 2018, said Rep. Tom Malinowski.

“Why would we risk this extraordinary opportunity by nominating somebody who has a tendency to divide our own side?” asked Mr. Malinowski, a Democrat who in the 2018 midterm elections captured a New Jersey district that President Trump won in 2016. “Our focus here is continuing to pass bills and to continue to present to the American people what we think a part of the Democratic Party stands for, which is pragmatic legislation.”

Mrs. Pelosi says she would be comfortable with Mr. Sanders at the top of the ticket — but she has been careful to carve out space between the presidential campaign and what she’s pursuing on the House floor.

“It’s not unusual for the party platform or the candidates for president to have their own agenda that they would put forth. And it’s not unusual for the House of Representatives to have its agenda as well,” she said. “The presidential is its own race.”

At the same time, Mrs. Pelosi has made sure her troops don’t take votes that would show up Mr. Sanders, either.

Last week Democrats headed off a GOP attempt to force action on a resolution chastising Mr. Sanders for his comments praising the education system under former communist dictator Fidel Castro.

Progressive House Democrats say even without votes on his plans, Mr. Sanders is shaping the debate.

“The water is warm and it feels really good to be on the front lines of pushing for change that helps working people across the country,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “In addition to Bernie Sanders really winning [the] first three contests in kind of remarkable ways, I think Medicare for All has been a big winner in spite of the incredible amount of resistance coming at us.”

Her co-chairman, Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, said the agenda Mrs. Pelosi is pursuing is already remarkably left-leaning, including a major rewrite of election laws and the bill to force reductions in pharmaceutical prices.

He also saw positive signs in Mrs. Pelosi’s pursuit of a unity agenda.

“I think that’s a signal for people to chill,” he told The Washington Times. “And you know, really embrace the fact that if Bernie is the nominee, he’s the nominee for a reason, right? Because he’s resonating with voters. And we would be wise to resonate with voters on those same issues.”

But moderates point out that the voters he’s resonating with are the most liberal elements of the Democratic electorate — not the moderate to conservative voters who populate the swing districts that will determine control of the House in November.

And they cast doubt on whether Mr. Sanders would get his plans through Congress even as president.

“Nothing is going to be easy,” said Rep. Gil Cisneros, who represents a swing district in California. “The president comes in, he’s going to have to work with Congress. You have 435 members in the House who have their own ideas for what’s best, and he’s going to have to work with us in order to move forward in the agenda that’s going to be best for the American people.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.