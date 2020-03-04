President Trump said Wednesday night that he’ll bring up Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal with Burisma “all the time” if Joseph R. Biden is the Democratic nominee.

“That will be a major issue in the campaign. I will bring that up all the time,” Mr. Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News.

He said the Biden campaign has no good answers for why Hunter Biden was paid $3 million by the Ukraine energy firm while his father was Vice President.

“I don’t see any way out for them,” the president said. “I don’t see how they can answer those questions. And maybe they can. I hope they can. I actually prefer they can’t.”

Mr. Biden became the new Democratic front runner with a string of primary victories on Super Tuesday.

