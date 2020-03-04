Kim Kardashian West and four minority women who were granted clemency by President Trump are meeting with Mr. Trump at the White House on Wednesday to push for more reforms in the criminal justice system.

Ms. Kardashian West said on Twitter that the group will be “bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!”

Former Obama administration official and CNN commentator Van Jones, who is involved in the effort, said Ms. Kardashian West “is helping formerly incarcerated women go from the jail house to the White House.”

“I hope @realDonaldTrump keeps granting clemencies & pardons to sisters like this,” Mr. Jones tweeted.

Accompanying Ms. Kardashian West are Alice Marie Johnson, whose sentence was commuted by Mr. Trump in 2018 after serving 21 years of a life sentence for drug trafficking; Tynice Nichole Hall, 36, pardoned by the president last month after serving nearly 14 years of an 18-year sentence for allowing her apartment to be used to sell drugs; Crystal Munoz, whose prison term was commuted last month after serving 12 years in prison on a conviction for having a small role in a marijuana smuggling ring; and Judith Negron, 48, who received a commutation of her 35-year prison term last month for her role as a minority owner of a health care company engaged in a scheme to defraud the federal government.

The White House emphasized the efforts of the women to turn their lives around and help others when Mr. Trump commuted their sentences. Ms. Johnson had been denied clemency by then-President Barack Obama shortly before he left office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.